Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,543. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
In other news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.
About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
