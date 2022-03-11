Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,543. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

