Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

