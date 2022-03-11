Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Increased to Underperform at CLSA

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NYSE GOTU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 88.24%. Equities analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

