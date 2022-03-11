Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

