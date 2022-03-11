Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

