Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 134 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

