Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 148 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

