GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.09) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.07 ($47.90).

G1A stock opened at €35.44 ($38.52) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €30.76 ($33.43) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($52.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

