Genaro Network Market Capitalization Achieves $10.63 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $513,296.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00105128 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

