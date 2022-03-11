General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

