General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

GM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 421,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.