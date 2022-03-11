Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.
NYSE GCO opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.05.
Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
