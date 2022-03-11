Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BurgerFi International worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

BFI stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 28,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $177,628.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

