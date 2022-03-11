Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.