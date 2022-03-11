Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 643 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

