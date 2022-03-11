GeoPark Limited (GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GeoPark has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,462.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GeoPark by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GeoPark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

