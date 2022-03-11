Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 231,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

