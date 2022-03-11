Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of MORT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

