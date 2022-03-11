Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 318,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

