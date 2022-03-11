Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.56.
About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
