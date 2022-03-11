Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.