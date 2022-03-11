Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $44.49. 3,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,422. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

