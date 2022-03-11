Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 580. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 492.65 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.39), with a volume of 31486939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.10 ($6.16).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.