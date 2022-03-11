Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 580 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,723.25.

GLNCY stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

