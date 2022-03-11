GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

