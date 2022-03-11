GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 30,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

