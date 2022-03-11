Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.