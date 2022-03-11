Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.
Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
