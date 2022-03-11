Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

