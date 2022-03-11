Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Golden Agri-Resources stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.
About Golden Agri-Resources
