Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS GSPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 28,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Enterprises (GSPT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.