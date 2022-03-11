Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GSPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 28,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

