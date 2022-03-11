Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

