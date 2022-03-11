Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.89.

GRAB opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

