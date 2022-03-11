Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Gray Television stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.
In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 39.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
