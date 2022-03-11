Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

GTN opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.