Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.