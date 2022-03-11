Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.