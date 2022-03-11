Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
GPL stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.