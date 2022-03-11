Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

