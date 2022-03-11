Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.09

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 981523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $17,888,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

