Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GHL. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

