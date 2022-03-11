Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Increased to C$3.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.71.

Shares of CVE:GRN traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

