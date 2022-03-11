Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $166,680.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

