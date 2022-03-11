Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $164.11 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

