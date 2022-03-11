GXChain Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004482 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $132.40 million and $23.36 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,853,013 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.