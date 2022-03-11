Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $762,250.90 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 120,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

