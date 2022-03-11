Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.19) to GBX 2,750 ($36.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.05) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,347 ($30.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,542.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,846.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

