Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

