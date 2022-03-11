Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 142,523 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

