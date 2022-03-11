Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,913. The company has a market cap of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.92. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harrow Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

