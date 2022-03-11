Head-To-Head Analysis: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) versus INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Rating) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and HOYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A HOYA $5.17 billion 8.35 $1.13 billion $3.84 30.42

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and HOYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

HOYA beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

