Head-To-Head Review: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75% UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 681.86%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 2.84 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.04 UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.62 $13.37 million $2.22 28.07

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

